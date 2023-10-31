 Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi Twin In Yellow At Haldi Ceremony; FIRST Photos Go Viral Ahead Of Wedding In Italy
Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi Twin In Yellow At Haldi Ceremony; FIRST Photos Go Viral Ahead Of Wedding In Italy

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi will tie the knot on November 1 in Italy

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 07:24 PM IST
Actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are all set to tie the knot on November 1 in Italy. They kickstarted their pre-wedding festivities in the presence of their close friends and family members and several pictures and videos of the same have surfaced on social media. After the cocktail bash, visuals from their traditional haldi ceremony have gone viral.

In the photos, the couple is seen twinning in yellow and white outfits. They were all smiles as their family members performed the rituals. In one of the pictures, Varun and Lavanya are seen adorably looking at each other. Another photograph gives a glimpse of the beautiful haldi setup at an open space.

Take a look at some of their photos here:

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Lavanya customised her mother's saree into a cape with lehenga. It has been designed by Archana Rao. On the other hand, Varun opted for a yellow kurta by Manish Malhotra. The guests also followed the theme and wore yellow and white.

The couple's mehendi ceremony also took place on October 31. Varun's cousins Allu Arjun and Ram Charan have also jetted off to Italy to attend the grand wedding.

After tying the knot in Italy, Varun and Lavanya will host a wedding reception on Sunday, November 5, in Madhapur, Hyderabad. The couple got engaged in June 2023 at Varun's plush Hyderabad residence.

The actors first met on the sets of their film Mister and fell in love. However, they kept their relationship private and intimate. It only came out in the open to public knowledge, when the two got engaged on June 9.

