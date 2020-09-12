Varun Dhawan to girlfriend Natasha: Won't be afraid as long as you stand by me

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan has posted a photograph with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal on Instagram with a mushy caption.

"No I won't be afraid just as long as you stand by me," he wrote with the image, in which the couple can be seen smiling with all their heart.

Varun is seen in an orange zipper and matching shorts while Natasha kept it casual with a flowy pastel outfit. They are seen posing by the pool.

Actress Karisma Kapoor dropped a heart emoji in the comment section. Several fans also showered love on the post.

Varun has been in a relationship with Natasha for quite some time, but the actor prefers being guarded about his personal life. He shares the occasional picture with Natasha, though.

Lately, they have been making public appearances together often, and also sharing posts of mutual affection on social media.

Varun will next be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in the remake of the 1995 hit film "Coolie No. 1", which is directed by his father David Dhawan.