Varun Dhawan spills the beans on his warm equation with Salman Khan

The Free Press Journal caught up with Varun Dhawan at a recently held media interaction for an IIFA awards event. Excerpts:

This will be your first big stage performance post the pandemic. How does it feel?

This is something we have been waiting for. Aisa lag raha tha, yeh time yeh din wapas nahin aayenge. When will we all sit face to face and talk? Will we get to perform live on the stage again or not? We had started to accept the world as it is. I am happy things are coming back to normal. We need to go forward with all of the learning that we hoarded during the pandemic in life. Also, never take anything for granted. I can say I am very happy to meet all of you.

Since it is held at exotic locales, this award event has always been like a picnic. Your take?

Yes, it has always been like a picnic. Hopefully, this year also it enjoys the same space for all of us. It’s on us to bring good times back. God will not do all this.

Could you share some memories of this event from the past?

The biggest memory for me, I think, is when I performed with Salman (Khan) bhai for the first time in New York. I was not supposed to perform with him, but he told me backstage to do it, and the timing was really well set. Whatever happened on the stage, we improvised and did it wonderfully. Judwaa 2 was supposed to release at that time. That’s his goodwill; he always helps everyone in some way or the other.

Whose performances do you like to watch the most?

I like to watch Maniesh (Paul) a lot. I just feel like watching him entertaining one and all with such enthusiasm.

While on stage, do you measure your words before speaking? Do you think people get offended?

Yes, definitely, people do get offended. Also, when such shows happen, the writers who pen these jokes always pray that people should feel offended, simply because that turns into a memorable moment. It’s not so much to the host. We, as hosts, need to check what the writers have written before going onto the stage.

You will meet your international fans soon. How does it feel?

It’s been a very long time, and I have been waiting impatiently to meet and interact with my fans. Since I live just in front of Juhu Beach, I would walk there during the pandemic and could find a handful of my fans out there. But the first time I got to interact with my fans only after the lockdown. You can’t ask them what’s happening at your home?. How is the condition etc.? I want to have that kind of a relationship with my fans if I could at least discuss their personal lives too.

In the past, you had back-to-back releases, but in the past two years, you haven’t had a single one. Does that make you anxious?

It 100 per cent makes you anxious and insecure. But you have to have some personal growth as a human being. My father, who has made 45 to 46 films and has always been making films, had to sit at home during such times. I am still much younger. We all have to realise our lives can’t only be this. Everyone had to have some personal growth daily and meet their kids, girlfriend, boyfriend or pets. This is also important. As far as my films are concerned, Jug Jugg Jeeyo is coming soon. Then there is Bhediya as well.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 05:34 AM IST