Varun Dhawan to start shooting for Indian installment of Citadel in January 2023

Prime Video on Tuesday confirmed the lead actor of the Indian installment of the Citadel universe.

The untitled Citadel series based out of India will be led by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK), who are the showrunners, directors of the series, and will feature Varun Dhawan in the lead role.

Written by Sita R. Menon along with Raj & DK, the local original spy series, which starts filming in January 2023, will mark Varun's streaming debut.

As previously announced, Richard Madden (Bodyguard) and Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Quantico) will star in the first-to-launch series within the Citadel universe, which comes from the Russo Brothers’ AGBO along with David Weil (Hunters) and is set to premiere in 2023.

Speaking on his streaming debut with untitled Citadel series out of India, Varun said, “Prime Video is like home to me, and I am thrilled to begin this journey in the streaming space with them. Citadel is an exceptionally ambitious and exciting franchise, and to be part of this magnificent universe, conceptualised by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and Jennifer Salke, is a landmark moment in my career. I have been a big fan of their work and I am beyond thrilled to be a part of this project, and can’t wait to start shooting it. The storyline of the Indian Citadel chapter is fantastic, and when you have creators like Raj & DK on board, one can be certain that a spectacle is in the making.”

“We are super excited to be a part of this global event series envisioned by the Russo Brothers, two very inspiring filmmakers and creators; along with our long-time partners Prime Video! We are especially looking forward to working with the versatile and dynamic Varun,” said creator duo Raj & DK.

Executive producers, Anthony and Joe Russo, said, "We are thrilled to see yet another production within the Citadel universe commencing, this time in India. We, and all of AGBO, consider it an honor to be collaborating with filmmakers as inspiring as DK and Raj, who bring a unique vision, style, and tone to our collection of global series. And, we can’t wait to see how this remarkable cast brings their and Sita’s imaginative characters to life."

“The Citadel universe from the Russo Brothers’ AGBO is an innovative and ambitious approach to storytelling, and we are super excited to begin production on the Indian chapter. With this project, we are building on our mission of borderless entertainment to produce local Original content that can be enjoyed by audiences across the world. Citadel is a truly global franchise, with local productions, across countries, that build back to an inter-connected storyline—a first-of-its-kind innovation in storytelling,” said Gaurav Gandhi, vice president, Prime Video India.

“The Indian installment of the distinctive and scintillating Citadel universe is amongst our most exciting projects, and collaborating with the Russo Brothers’ AGBO has truly been a thrilling opportunity. Having Varun make his streaming debut and headline this Prime Video series is a matter of great pride for us,” said Aparna Purohit, head of India originals, Prime Video.