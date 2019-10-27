Varun Dhawan enjoys Diwali party with Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra

Clad is a red kurta and white pajama, the 'Badlapur' actor is seen posing with Sara who looks gorgeous in an elegant yellow saree. Karan and Manish also looked dapper in their ethnic attires.

On the work front, the actor will soon be seen in 'Coolie No.1' directed by his father and filmmaker David Dhawan.

Varun is teaming up with Sara Ali Khan for the first time in the 'Coolie No.1' remake. The film will hit the screens on May 1, next year.

The actor who was last seen in the period drama film 'Kalank,' will next feature in Remo D'Souza's upcoming dance film 'Street Dancer 3D'.

The movie features Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead and Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles. 'Street Dancer' will release on January 2020.