Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor attend Jackky Bhagnani Diwali bash

Producer and actor Jackky Bhagnani threw a Diwali bash this year. The party was a star-studded affair. Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were some of the actors who attended the party.
Diwali is the festival of lights and Bollywood is already shining bright. Every Diwali other than the sweets and festivities there's one thing we wait for. Yes, it's to see who wore what at Bollywood Diwali parties.
These pictures from Jackky Bhagnani's Diwali party are a proof that Bollywood stars shine brighter than the diyas.
Among others were Rajkummar Rao and Patralekham, Sophie Choudhary and Nushrat Bharucha with Tahilra Kashyap
Bhumi Pedenekar also attended the party with her sister. Bhumi Pednekar has had her hands full with Saand Ki Aankh and Pati Patni Aur Woh shoot in process. She will also be seen in Bala with Ayushmann Khuranna.
Amyra Dastur was spotted at Malaika Bhatt's Diwali party.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)