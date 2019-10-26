Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor attend Jackky Bhagnani Diwali bash

Producer and actor Jackky Bhagnani threw a Diwali bash this year. The party was a star-studded affair. Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were some of the actors who attended the party.

Diwali is the festival of lights and Bollywood is already shining bright. Every Diwali other than the sweets and festivities there's one thing we wait for. Yes, it's to see who wore what at Bollywood Diwali parties.

These pictures from Jackky Bhagnani's Diwali party are a proof that Bollywood stars shine brighter than the diyas.