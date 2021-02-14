Valentine's Day 2021: From Pratik Gandhi to Mohit Malik...here's what the day means to our stars

How has your relationship and the concept of love changed over the years for you?

With every passing day in your life, the concept of love and relationship also grows. I feel love is very karmic and spiritual too.

What is your most precious Valentine’s Day memory?

I had no idea of Valentine’s Day before college. So I did not understand much about Valentine’s Day. Now it is an occasion to express one’s love for each other.

If your love story was a book what would the title be and where would it begin?

The book’s title would be First Look. It would begin with ‘I looked in the audience from the stage and life changed’.

How was the lockdown period for you as a couple?

Amazing. We ate our meals together, watched films together. We experienced Covid together and fought it together too.

What were the three new things you discovered about your partner during this time?

We have been together for more than 11 years, but for the first time I understood what she meant when she told me earlier that she wanted to spend the whole day with me.

And what were the three things about your partner that annoyed you the most?

Nothing.

What was your favourite activity during this time?

Working out with my wife and my daughter.

Stuck in the same house, how would you ensure your ‘me time’?

Working out – it is like meditating time for me.

Are you starting 2021 with a stronger bond?

Our friendship grew thicker and we are looking forward to create some more beautiful memories, especially by travelling to places.

What are your Valentine’s Day plans for your partner?

This Valentine’s Day, I’ll be shooting. But before leaving for the shoot I want to cook breakfast for Bhamini and see the expression on her face.

Mohit Malik