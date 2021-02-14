Valentine's Day 2021: From Pratik Gandhi to Mohit Malik...here's what the day means to our stars

Pratik Gandhi
How has your relationship and the concept of love changed over the years for you?
With every passing day in your life, the concept of love and relationship also grows. I feel love is very karmic and spiritual too.
What is your most precious Valentine’s Day memory?
I had no idea of Valentine’s Day before college. So I did not understand much about Valentine’s Day. Now it is an occasion to express one’s love for each other.
If your love story was a book what would the title be and where would it begin?
The book’s title would be First Look. It would begin with ‘I looked in the audience from the stage and life changed’.
How was the lockdown period for you as a couple?
Amazing. We ate our meals together, watched films together. We experienced Covid together and fought it together too.
What were the three new things you discovered about your partner during this time?
We have been together for more than 11 years, but for the first time I understood what she meant when she told me earlier that she wanted to spend the whole day with me.
And what were the three things about your partner that annoyed you the most?
Nothing.
What was your favourite activity during this time?
Working out with my wife and my daughter.
Stuck in the same house, how would you ensure your ‘me time’?
Working out – it is like meditating time for me.
Are you starting 2021 with a stronger bond?
Our friendship grew thicker and we are looking forward to create some more beautiful memories, especially by travelling to places.
What are your Valentine’s Day plans for your partner?
This Valentine’s Day, I’ll be shooting. But before leaving for the shoot I want to cook breakfast for Bhamini and see the expression on her face.
Mohit Malik
How has your relationship and the concept of love changed over the years for you?
Both of us are understanding each other much better. Last year was really tough. But Addite and I have been together in our lows and highs.
What is your most precious Valentine’s Day memory?
Your love should be universal. It should be expansive like the ocean. My most memorable Valentine’s Day was last year in Kerala clinic, I was recuperating in the hills. I was away from Addite for 14 days — the longest time since we got married. But we both realised that you get to learn some things about yourself only when you are alone. On Valentine’s Day, after my morning yoga, when I came back to my room I was pleasantly surprised to see a bouquet of flowers and a ‘I miss you’ note.
If your love story was a book what would the title be and where would it begin?
The title would be, Love is for us, it’s a beginning with no end.
How was the lockdown period for you as a couple?
My father-in-law was unwell. So lockdown se pehle hi hamara lockdown ho gaya tha.
What were the three new things you discovered about your partner during this time?
Addite is selfless and compassionate. And she is a great business woman.
And what were the three things about your partner that annoyed you the most?
Addite procrastinates a lot. And she likes to sleep till late. She has made amends in the latter.
What was your favourite activity in this phase?
Running and gymming at home.
Stuck in the same house, how would you ensure your ‘me time’?
We share a good rapport and tell each other when we need ‘me time’.
Are you starting 2021 on a very strong bond?
Fatherhood is knocking. So, 2021 is special.
What are your Valentine’s Day plans for your partner?
I want to give her a gift that she will remember for life.
Pooja Banerjee
How has your relationship and the concept of love changed over the years for you?
Concept of love is rock solid. If it changes then are you even in a relationship? We may have changed as individuals but our core values, ethics and understanding of love are intact.
What is your most precious Valentine’s Day memory?
It’s just another day. I’m not really pompous about it. Sandeep and I have never celebrated Valentine’s day. My most memorable Valentine’s Day was one with my roommates where we all wanted to celebrate the day with each other since none of us was seeing anyone. We all got surprises for one another.
If your love story was a book what would the title be and where would it begin?
The title of would be Ikigai. We don’t have a beginning and we don’t have an end.
How was the lockdown period for you as a couple?
Blissful.
What were the three new things you discovered about your partner during this time?
He is extremely patient, calm and always relies upon me to take a call. I’ll always have to take the decision.
And what were the three things about your partner that annoyed you the most?
He sleeps a lot, cancels plans and is the biggest procrastinator.
What was your favourite activity in this phase?
Cooking.
Stuck in the same house, how would you ensure your ‘me time’?
There wasn't much of it. We enjoyed being with each other. And if at all we required space we knew when to just give each other the time for it.
Are you starting 2021 with a stronger bond?
Definitely. We have become inseparable. We both got to know each other much better.
What are your Valentine’s Day plans for your partner?
I’m planning a sundowner this year.
Rohit Roy
How has your relationship and the concept of love changed over the years for you?
You can either mature like fine wine or hang on to your youthful thoughts of love and be disillusioned. Manasi and I have known each other for years, we even understand each other’s silences.
What is your most precious Valentine’s Day memory?
When I was in my teens, it meant a lot. But now I feel it is pointless to fight with your spouse and once in a year bring her flowers on Valentine’s Day. Every other day should be a celebration of love. My precious Valentine’s Day memory is of Manasi organising a surprise dinner for me. She had lit candles and laid out a wonderful spread of food – there was just us.
If your love story was a book what would the title be and where would it begin?
I haven’t thought on these lines because my life has just begun.
How was the lockdown period for you as a couple?
I’m not going to lie about it. It was both good and bad because you put a couple of people in the same house and room for three months without letting them even air or vent their feelings it is bound to frustrate you. The everyday exasperations get exaggerated. But God’s been kind, our skirmishes were very limited. While watching love stories on OTT channels we saw a little bit of us in all those stories. We shot five films five short films also based on love during the lockdown from our house and I realised what a fantastic actor she is.
What were the three things about your partner that annoyed you the most?
Her impatience annoys me. She wants everything to happen her way and that’s not possible in a household of four-five people right? Also, I'm not so such a cleanliness freak like she is. She is too perfect unlike me who is prone to make mistakes. She’s absolutely perfect hardly known her to be wrong in any department, which is irritating because I make mistakes like every other human being.
What was your favourite activity during this time?
Watching films on OTT as that is the future medium.
Stuck in the same house, how would you ensure your ‘me time’?
I really don’t need me time. I'm very happy being with my wife, my child my mother. Besides I can easily slip into my own shell.
Are you starting 2021 with a stronger bond?
2020 has not made a major difference to my relationship. My relationship has always been very solid. But this pandemic made me realise that I'd be at sea if she wasn’t around; I felt I had been taking for granted earlier. I am blessed to have her in my life.
What are your Valentine’s Day plans for your partner?
Working together with Manasi.
Shefali Jariwala
How has your relationship and the concept of love changed over the years for you?
It has morphed into mature everyday love. The kind that doesn't need status updates to validate itself; the kind that doesn’t need to hold hands to feel together; the kind that doesn’t need expensive gifts to feel valued. We have graduated to that golden phase of love that warms the heart and lights up the soul.
What does Valentine’s Day mean to you?
To me, a man’s actions throughout the year are more important than just that one day. Love must be celebrated every day.
If your love story was a book, what would the title be and where would it begin?
The madness of Parag and Shefali...
How was the lockdown period for you?
Wonderful, more so because just before the coronavirus pandemic I was in a lockdown for three and a half months in the Bigg Boss house away from Parag. In the current lockdown while Parag watched TV or played video games. I would read and sketch. Parag even learned to cook. The slow pace and the simpler things in life were wonderful.
What were the three new things you discovered about your partner during this time?
We have been together for 10 years now, so I know him completely.
And what were the three things about your partner that annoyed you the most?
I’m borderline OCD about cleanliness as Parag is a bit messy, especially about his wardrobe and he also is very forgetful about his keys.
What was your favourite activity during this time?
Working out together was quite romantic.
Stuck in the same house how would you ensure your ‘me time’?
Fortunately, we have the luxury of space in our house.
Are you starting 2021 with a stronger bond?
Our relationship evolves every day.
What are your Valentine’s Day plans for your partner?
Valentine’s Day will be like just any other day because we celebrate love every day.