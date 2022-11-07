Uunchai actress Neena Gupta reveals, 'I would hide and watch Amitabh Bachchan perform'

Neena Gupta | Pic: Instagram/neena_gupta

Neena Gupta will soon be seen in Sooraj R. Barjatya’s Uunchai. The film, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Parineeti Chopra, will release on November 11. The Free Press Journal caught up with the veteran actress for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

Are you enjoying this phase of your career? What do you look for before saying yes to a project?

Of course I'm really enjoying this phase. I love to hear the script first and if I find it exciting and interesting, I take it up. If my role is good, then it feels great. This is my main criteria for choosing the script.

Is there any role that you haven’t been offered till now but is on your wish list?

There are a lot many roles I still wish to do. Younger roles main toh kar nahin sakti. Some good roles are coming my way. I have finished four to five of them and three more I have yet to do.

Will there be Masaba Masaba season 3?

I have no idea. The producers will know about it. I just go on the sets, perform my part and come back. I don’t like any stress on my head. Now, I just go do my part, put in my hard work and come back.

Uunchai is a film about male bonding. Your thoughts about such films?

I never think like that when I’m listening to the story. The film’s story is very good and my role is very good.

Can you elaborate a bit about your role?

Actually, I can't elaborate much. Yes, I'm actually playing a middle-class housewife whose life revolves around her husband... whether he has taken his meals, etc. She also has a daughter and has wonderful sequences. People will relate to her scenes. I’m married to Boman in the film.

Have you visited mountains or been trekking?

My house is in Mukteshwar. My mom would take us to Nainital during our summer vacations. I have travelled to Mount Abu and many other places with my mother. We recently travelled to Miyar Valley which was a very difficult trek. It is ahead of Rohtang Pass.

Did you also have to go to the mountains for the film?

I love visiting mountains. I can’t reveal anything as that's the crux of the story.

Did you have scenes with Amitabh Bachchan?

Yes we were all together... Anupam (Kher), Boman and Mr. Bachchan and Sarika.

How was it bonding on the sets?

We had great fun shooting. Though I was meeting Boman for the first time, he is very easy. I worked with Mr. Bachchan in Goodbye before this. I addressed him as Amit bhai. He is the most committed and amazing actor. Kaam hi unki tapasya hai… I would hide and watch him perform.

How was it working with Sarika?

I’m working with Sarika for the first time and I always knew she is a fantastic actor.

Your future projects?

Baa directed by Hardik Gajjar. I play the protagonist role of Baa. Another with Anupam is titled Shiv Shastri Balboa, which is complete but I have no idea when it will release. You will also see me in Lust Stories season 2.

Once the film is over, do you interact with your industry colleagues?

We keep in touch. My Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan co-stars Manu Rishi and Maanvi Gagroo are friends even now. We often meet.