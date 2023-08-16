 Uri Becomes First Hindi Film To Be Screened In Manipur After 23 Years
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentUri Becomes First Hindi Film To Be Screened In Manipur After 23 Years

Uri Becomes First Hindi Film To Be Screened In Manipur After 23 Years

Vicky Kaushal-starrer "Uri: The Surgical Strike" was attended by a large number of people at Rengkai (Lamka).

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, August 16, 2023, 09:31 AM IST
article-image

Cinema returned to strife-torn Manipur on Tuesday after more than 20 years when a Bollywood movie on surgical strikes against Pakistan was screened at a makeshift open air theatre in Churachandpur.

Vicky Kaushal-starrer "Uri: The Surgical Strike" was attended by a large number of people at Rengkai (Lamka).

The screening was organised by the Hmar Students Association (HSA) to express its opposition to the ban on Hindi movies imposed in September 2000 by 'Revolutionary People's Front', a political wing of the proscribed People's Liberation Army, a valley-based Meitei terror group.

"It has been over two decades since a movie was screened in our town. The Meiteis have banned Hindi movies for a long long time.

"Today's move is to defy the anti-national policies of the Meitei groups and to show our love for India," Ginza Vualzong, spokesperson of Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum, said in a brief statement.

The organisation describes itself as the voice of Kuki tribes.

Read Also
Delhi: 150 Students from Strife Torn Manipur Admitted to Govt Schools
article-image

Before the screening of the movie, the national anthem was played at the open air theatre, located 63 km from the capital city.

Manipur has been witnessing widespread ethnic clashes between majority Meitei and tribal Kuki communities since May 3 and so far over 160 people have been killed.

On Monday, the HSA said the screening is to show "our defiance and opposition to terror groups which have subjugated the tribals for decades".

"Join us in taking a pledge to continue our fight for freedom and justice," it appealed.

The HSA said the last Hindi film that was publicly screened in Manipur was "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" in 1998.

Officials said that within a week of the ban in 2000, rebels had burnt 6,000 to 8,000 video and audio cassettes and compact discs in Hindi collected from outlets in the state.

Though the RPF gave no reason for the ban in the northeastern state, cable operators said the militant group feared negative impact of Bollywood on the state's language and culture.

Read Also
Independence Day 2023: Bollywood Actors Who Played War Heroes On Screen
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uri Becomes First Hindi Film To Be Screened In Manipur After 23 Years

Uri Becomes First Hindi Film To Be Screened In Manipur After 23 Years

Game of Thrones Actor Darren Kent Dies At 39

Game of Thrones Actor Darren Kent Dies At 39

Manisha Koirala Birthday: 7 Best Performances Of The Actress - From Dil Se To Sanju

Manisha Koirala Birthday: 7 Best Performances Of The Actress - From Dil Se To Sanju

Happy Birthday Sonam Bajwa: 8 Facts About The Beautiful Punjabi Actress That You Must Know

Happy Birthday Sonam Bajwa: 8 Facts About The Beautiful Punjabi Actress That You Must Know

Upen Patel Birthday: 10 Hottest Photos Of The Bigg Boss Fame

Upen Patel Birthday: 10 Hottest Photos Of The Bigg Boss Fame