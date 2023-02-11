Image for representative purpose. | BL Soni

There are moments when monsters can be nice. In other cases, however, it's a different story. These are some of our favorite monster movies, and they're full of aliens, ghosts, and other spooky critters.

The biggest names in gigantic monster films are household names at this point. Although Godzilla and King Kong are the most well-known, other monsters such as Gamera, Mothra, and King Ghidorah have also become popular.

There's a lot of entertainment value in watching huge monsters wreak havoc on cities, battle other giant monsters, and threaten the very survival of humanity. Look into PIA’s infographic to access some popular movies and shows for monster movie lovers.

If you've seen every major monster film and are depressed about where to go from here, take heart in the knowledge that there's a whole universe of lesser-known but equally terrifying films waiting to be discovered.

If you're looking for something different from the usual fare of huge monster (or kaiju) movies, the following selections are some of the upcoming 2023 movies and shows with monsters.

Attack on Titan

The basic premise of Attack on Titan is that humanity has been nearly wiped out by enormous beings called Titans, who encircle them on all sides and now live within three gigantic walls to protect themselves from further destruction. The entire premise rests on that statement.

Things are a bit more convoluted than that, of course. Still, the whole story's simplicity lays the groundwork for a more nuanced and politically-motivated arc to unfold throughout the show's four seasons.

The story develops from that central idea of humanity vs. titans into a masterwork of overlapping narrative arcs. A battle between two countries has escalated from a little boy's training to avenge his mother into a global conflict, and the audience knows the backstory behind this development.

Amazingly, the plot of Attack on Titan can be summed up in a few phrases, but we could discuss individual characters or incidents for hours.

Ultraman New Generation Stars

As Nebula M78, the Land of Light comes under attack, evil draws near. The heroes of "New Generation Ultraman" have had their memories wiped clean by an unknown foe.

A letter from the future, entrusting the Land of Light with a new device called the Dimensionalizer, arrives when the Ultra Heroes' long-standing friendship is being tested. The New Generation Ultras have regrouped to retrieve their stolen Star Chronicles.

The Meg 2: The Trench

Meg 2: The Trench begins a few years after the first novel's events when Jonas Taylor is investigating a young captive megalodon. Others on the research teams continue to delve into the Mariana Trench, the site of the original discovery of the megalodon, and make the astounding discovery of a second prehistoric animal, the Kronosaurus.

This beast was a gigantic marine reptile that inhabited the trench and had evolved to hunt in packs. Jonas has to face his demons from the first book while also fending off this new beast and the megalodons if he wants any chance of keeping his life intact.

Skull Island

Researchers, service members, and explorers gather to discover what might be a legendary, undiscovered island in the Pacific—isolated from civilization, they brave Kong's territory, setting off the showdown between humanity and the natural world. When their exploration mission turns into a war for survival, they'll have to work together to escape a primitive environment where they don't belong.

Godzilla Vs. Kong 2

After the climactic conclusion of Godzilla vs. Kong, the franchise returns with a brand-new epic adventure that pits the mighty Kong against the terrible Godzilla to save the planet from a monstrous unknown danger.

The fabled conflict that shaped these exceptional beings and forged their bonds to humanity will be revealed in the new epic film as it delves deeper into the backstories of these Titans, their beginnings, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond.

Ultraman Decker Finale: Journey to Beyond

The air is filled with a strange sound. Those who hear it get weak and disappear. It consists of a Skilled Group of People, Zorgaus, a pitch-black mobile fortress controlled by Professor Gibellus, who wants to conquer the sky over Earth, and an extraterrestrial army attack GUTS-Select as they try to find out what's going on.

A mystery woman claimingto know Gibellus emerges when Kanata and her team are bound. Dinas, the woman, has some unexplained ability. Together, Dinas and GUTS-Select prevent the wicked plot, but the appearance of the savage "Emperor Beast" casts a pall over the proceedings. The fate of Earth and the galaxy hangs in the balance as Kanata, Dinas, and GUTS-Select engage in an all-out war.

There you have it, a list of new and thrilling movies and shows for monster movie lovers. It might help you discover new shows to binge-watch with similar tastes to those you share with friends. You might find your new favorite TV series or movie tonight.

