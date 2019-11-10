Unseen picture of Alia Bhatt sitting between Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor during family dinner goes viral

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been in news for quite a while, not because of their movies but for their relationship. The couple is one of the favourites among fans who keep an open eye for any of their activities together.
Recently, a family dinner pic of Alia Bhatt with the Kapoors, including Ranbir and his mother Neetu Kapoor is doing the rounds on social media. Desribed as a flashback image by fanpages, the pic also includes Ranbir's niece Samaira and his aunt Rima Jain.
On the work front, the couple is busy with their upcoming magnum opus Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji. Besides, Alia has a lot films in her kitty including SS Rajamouli's RRR, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and Karan Johar's Takht.
