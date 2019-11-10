Unseen picture of Alia Bhatt sitting between Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor during family dinner goes viral

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been in news for quite a while, not because of their movies but for their relationship. The couple is one of the favourites among fans who keep an open eye for any of their activities together.

Recently, a family dinner pic of Alia Bhatt with the Kapoors, including Ranbir and his mother Neetu Kapoor is doing the rounds on social media. Desribed as a flashback image by fanpages, the pic also includes Ranbir's niece Samaira and his aunt Rima Jain.