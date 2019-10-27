Alia Bhatt reveals her most memorable day of 2019 was with Ranbir Kapoor, and we bet you noticed

As Bollywood is migrating towards setting up a direct link with their fans via social media, Alia Bhatt was the first one to tap into YouTube. The actress recently conducted a Q&A session with her fans in celebration of hitting one million subscribers. Apart from several questions asked, one in particular involved her beau Ranbir Kapoor.
The user asked Alia, "What was your most memorable day of 2019?”
Alia replied, “Well, there have been quite a few memorable days. But I think for me, the most special moment was the moment where I received my Filmfare award, and also Ranbir had just received his Filmfare award, and that moment of us on stage, and there were pictures being clicked... That was the most memorable moment, because I kind of imagined it in my head, and it came true.”
In March 2019, Alia won her first Filmfare for her performance in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi. In her acceptance speech, she gestured towards Ranbir and said, “Tonight is all about love; there, my special one, I love you (Ranbir).” Ranbir also won an award for his performance in Sanju.
Recently, Alia and Ranbir were spotted vacationing in London. With a fake wedding card that made rounds on social media, Alia was asked what does she think about it, to which she said, "Udti udti khabar hai, udti hi rahegi (The rumours are flying and they will keep flying)."
The duo will be seen opposite each other for the first time in Brahmasta directed by Ayan Mukerji, which is due out in 2020. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, and Mouni Roy
