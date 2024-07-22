 Ulajh Song Shaukan: Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah Flaunt Sizzling Chemistry In This Hot & Groovy Track
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentUlajh Song Shaukan: Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah Flaunt Sizzling Chemistry In This Hot & Groovy Track

Ulajh Song Shaukan: Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah Flaunt Sizzling Chemistry In This Hot & Groovy Track

Shaukan, touted to be the hottest party track, also features some of the romantic moments of Janhvi and Gulshan's characters

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, July 22, 2024, 02:06 PM IST
article-image

The makers of Janhvi Kapoor and Gulshan Devaiah's Ulajh unveiled the first song of the film on Monday (July 22). Titled Shaukan, the song is a peppy party track sung by Neha Kakkar, Shashwat Sachdev and Jubin Nautiyal.

In the video, lead actors Janhvi and Gulshan are seen flaunting their sizzling chemistry. Janhvi's character dazzles in sultry outfits, embodying flirtatious and playful energy as she party hops. She also dances her heart out in what looks like a pub.

The song, touted to be the hottest party track, also features some of the romantic moments of Janhvi and Gulshan's characters. It has also intrigued fans about the storyline of the film as well as their characters' dynamics. It looks like Shaukan is an integral piece of the film’s narrative puzzle.

Read Also
Ulajh Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor Impresses As IFS Officer, Fights Being Called A Nepo Kid & 'Desh Drohi'...
article-image

Janhvi called the song a 'masterpiece'. She said, "I have always been a fan of Neha's songs, and collaborating with her for the first time on Shaukan is one thing off my wish list. This song is incredibly upbeat and will make you want to hit the dance floor. It's hot, glamorous, and groovy. I think Shashwat, Jubin, and Neha have created another masterpiece."

Shaukan is composed and produced by Shashwat Sachdev. The lyrics, penned by Kumaar, complements the electrifying beats of the dance number.

Ulajh, directed by Sudhanshu Saria, revolves around the journey of a young diplomat from a prominent family of patriots who gets embroiled in a conspiracy. The film also stars Roshan Mathew, Meiyang Chang, Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain, and Jitendra Joshi.

The film is all set to hit the big screens on August 2.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

List Of Films Ajay Devgn & Tabu Starred In Together

List Of Films Ajay Devgn & Tabu Starred In Together

Pakistani Actor Naumaan Ijaz SLAMS Those Criticising Anant Ambani's Lavish Wedding: 'Khushi Unki,...

Pakistani Actor Naumaan Ijaz SLAMS Those Criticising Anant Ambani's Lavish Wedding: 'Khushi Unki,...

Ulajh Song Shaukan: Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah Flaunt Sizzling Chemistry In This Hot & Groovy...

Ulajh Song Shaukan: Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah Flaunt Sizzling Chemistry In This Hot & Groovy...

Jasmine Bhasin Reveals Aly Goni Recited Duas For Her Every Minute, Thanks Him For Being Her Eyes...

Jasmine Bhasin Reveals Aly Goni Recited Duas For Her Every Minute, Thanks Him For Being Her Eyes...

Tishaa Kumar Funeral: Vivek Agnihotri, Riteish Deshmukh & Others Attend 20-Yr-Old's Last Rites In...

Tishaa Kumar Funeral: Vivek Agnihotri, Riteish Deshmukh & Others Attend 20-Yr-Old's Last Rites In...