Udaariyaan Fame Isha Malviya CONFIRMS Entry In Bigg Boss 17, Reveals Rejecting The Show Earlier

Actress Isha Malviya, known for her role of 'Jasmine' in the Colors TV show Udaariyaan, has officially announced her participation in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss 17.

Isha, who made her television debut in March 2021, is ready to step into the spotlight of the high-octane reality show hosted by none other than Salman Khan.

ISHA MALVIYA CONFIRMS ENTERING BB 17

After confirming her entry in the seventeenth season, Isha disclosed to a reputed entertainment portal that she was offered a chance to be a part of Bigg Boss alongside Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta in the previous year.

However, at that time, she chose to decline the offer in favour of proceeding with her role in the popular fiction show Udaariyaan. The actress expressed her enthusiasm for joining Bigg Boss at this point in her career, emphasizing that one doesn't need to do a lot of shows or retire from their career before venturing onto the reality TV stage.

Talking to Etimes, she said, "I'll be doing Bigg Boss this year & I'm happy to be a part of the show early in my career as I don't believe that you have to be many shows old to be part of Bigg Boss. I don't see it as something that should be done when you plan to retire. I feel now is the time to be part of such an interesting show. I was offered the show last year, too. But I was also offered to play a double role after the leap in my fiction show Udaariyaan almost a year ago and so I felt I could wait. But, now my part in Udaariyaan will soon get over."

ON HER ROLE IN ANKIT GUPTA - PRIYANKA CHAHAR CHOUDHARY STARRER

Reflecting on her journey, Isha shared her experience of portraying a dual role on Udaariyaan, where she portrayed both the antagonistic character 'Jasmine' and the virtuous 'Harleen'.

Despite the challenges, her dedication and hard work paid off as she skillfully connected with the audience and the character was liked by them.

