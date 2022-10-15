Udaariyaan fame Hitesh Bharadwaj reveals, 'I share a very happy and fun bond with Twinkle Arora'

Hitesh Bharadwaj |

Hitesh Bharadwaj is best known for playing Ekampreet in the TV show Udaariyaan. The show, which is telecast on Colors TV, is produced by Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Entertainment. The actor speaks to The Free Press Journal in an exclusive tête-à-tête.

Opening up about the show, he shares, “Udaariyaan has a loyal fan base and my experience has been amazing here. The environment here is chilled out and also, we have been shooting in real locations in Punjab, which has a different feel. Even one of my earlier shows was shot in Delhi. It also had a different but amazing vibe.”

Praising Ravie, Sargun and their production house, he adds, “It’s wonderful to be working with them. Here it’s a different level of warmth, creativity and a friendly environment which eventually spreads happiness. So, I am very lucky to have all of them. Ravie and Sargun are amazing and very creative.”

The makers, according to the actor, have ensured that the quality of content is maintained. “Every scene, dialogue, and performance is done properly. Udaariyaan has set the bar high for itself. It can’t do anything wrong now, no matter what,” he explains.

Udaariyaan is high on drama and emotion. Hitesh agrees, “In some scenes, I’ve received compliments for Nehmat (played by Twinkle Arora) and Ekam has also been accepted too at such an early stage. It’s not only an actor’s hard work but also the team effort that matters. The story is now creating a lot of suspense with an emotional angle, which is very important and I am very happy that this is happening.”

According to the actor, the unit is like one happy family and that’s what makes things better. “Every day there are some new things happening on the set. I’ve had a great bond with our director Uttam (Ahlawat) sir and I am very lucky to have him because after a very long time I’ve seen a director who has such a wide knowledge of literature. With him, I can discuss films and many other things. He’s the one who takes the team together everywhere he goes. He’s a man full of wisdom. Also, the whole team sits and eats lunch together. We enjoy on sets a lot. Even with Twinkle and Sonakshi (Batra, who plays Naaz) I share a very happy and fun bond which makes the environment blissful,” he gushes.

Hitesh is glad he signed the show. “For an actor, it’s very important to forget things in the outside world and be in character to perform well. I feel Udaariyaan has that sort of an environment and it makes me feel that this is the best decision I have made to come to Punjab and take up this role,” he concludes.