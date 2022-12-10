Udaariyaan actress Isha Malviya reveals, 'I prefer being an actor more than a social media influencer'

Isha Malviya | Pic: Instagram/isha__malviya

Isha Malviya is currently enjoying the success of her show Udaariyaan. The actress, who plays Jasmine in it, is garnering a lot of attention as the show entirely is running on her shoulder after the exit of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive tête-à-tête.

Opening up about her showbiz journey so far, Isha shares, “I am a very shy person. I never thought of entering the television industry. Before Udaariyaan I was an influencer. I used to post videos on Instagram. I was a school going kid, I completed my HSC last year! The makers of Udaariyaan saw me on Instagram, and that’s when I was called to Chandigarh for a mock shoot. I went there on January 20, 2021 and since then there has been no looking back.”

Over time, Jasmine has shown shades of grey. However, that wasn’t always the case. “My character wasn’t grey before. But then when they saw me they thought of experimenting new things as well. I am still learning, and the journey has been very fruitful. And before this I used to hate watching TV, but after being in it, I am enjoying it and I am very grateful that I bagged this opportunity,” she explains.

When asked if being an outsider made it difficult for her to enter the world of glamour, Isha reveals, “Definitely, it was very difficult for me because I did not experience this ever before. Before this I used to think that there were only a few cameras that we used to click pictures. I only saw a set in BTS videos of movies. I did not know what exactly is a daily soap. I never knew how a daily soap bahu reacts and what all goes into making a TV show. It was very difficult for me and gradually as my character turned grey it became more difficult because on some days, I had to cry, be extremely angry, emotional or happy. Performing a mixture of emotions for a newcomer like me was very difficult. But I am thankful and I am grateful for this opportunity. I am still learning how to play different roles.”

She adds, “Jasmine was a very bubbly girl in the start as she wanted Fateh. Slowly the jealousy factor kicked in and that’s how the character turned grey. So the amount of emotions I got to play in one character is commendable so yes that is a big win-win for me.”

On a parting note, we asked her if she prefers being an actor or an influencer. “I prefer being an actor because it has given me everything I have right now. Right from fame, money and popularity. My profession has put me on a pedestal wherein others look up to me and that’s a blessing in disguise,” she concludes.