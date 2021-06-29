UB40 lead singer Duncan Campbell announces retirement

Los Angeles: UB40 lead singer Duncan Campbell, 63, has announced he is retiring from music. Campbell, who suffered a stroke last August, made the announcement following a seizure earlier this month.

Campbell was gearing up for the reggae group's upcoming UK tour later this year, but health concerns made forced change of plans.

"Unfortunately, due to continued ill health, I have reluctantly decided to retire from the band so as to focus on my recovery. I am very grateful, and would like to express my sincere thanks, to the fans for all their support during this time and indeed throughout my time with UB40. The band have my full support going forward and, of course, my very best wishes for the future with their new singer," he said in a statement.