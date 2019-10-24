Two years and ten months sober: Pooja Bhatt opens up on struggling with addiction

Mumbai: Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt took to Instagram to reveal that she had been sober for almost three years now, after struggling with alcoholism.

"Two years & ten months sober today.. time to reflect on the past & absorb the now.. Kal Kisne Dekha after all? To any and all of you who are battling your demons & grappling with addiction issues, know that you're not alone. If I could do it, you can too. And if you flounder or fall, pick yourself up and keep going.. the rewards are multiple in more ways than one! #sobrietyrocks #onedayatatime #onestepatatime #beyourownhero #staypositive #stayvulnerable #staystrong," wrote Pooja.