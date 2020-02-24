Twitter demands Karan Johar fire 'Takht' writer over 'Hindu terrorists' tweet

The film, Takht, has not even officially entered into its production stage, and Twitteratis have gone into a frenzy over a tweet that its writer, Hussain Haidry' posted recently on social media.
Allegedly displeased by the radical Hindu factions attacking minorities, Hussain tweeted, 'Use These Two Words. Words Are Important.' In his tweet, he wrote 'HINDU TERRORISTS' nine time, one below the other. Here is his tweet:
This tweet did not go down well with right-wingers and they took to Twitter to express their rage against this. That was not all. As soon as someone tweeted that this was Takht's writer, the rage was then directed to Karan Johar and Dharma Productions as well for hiring this writer, hence leading to #BoycottTakhth trending on Twitter.
Here is what netizens tweeted:
Takht will be directed by Karan Johar, and is scheduled to release in December 2021. The multi-starrer's cast will include Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor. The flick is based on last days of Mughal Emperor, Shah Jahan, and the power struggle between his sons.
