TV couple Puja Banerjee, Kunal Verma blessed with a baby boy

Actors Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma have become parents to a baby boy.
Kunal shared the news with fans on Instagram. He also re-posted congratulatory messages of friends on Instagram story.
"It's a baby boy. Many congratulations to you both," one of the posts read.
Kunal replied with a short 'thank you' note: "Ty".
Two days ago, the couple shared a picture where Puja flaunts her baby bump.
"Awaiting," she had captioned the post.
Puja and Kunal had a registered wedding earlier this year and, reportedly, they will soon tie the knot in a traditional manner.
