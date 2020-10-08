IPL 2020: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of October 9, 2020?

On Thursday, Sunrisers Hyderabad scripted a 69-run victory against Kings XI Punjab in the 22nd fixture of the Indian Premier League at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

KL Rahul's Punjab started the chase on a disappointing note as opener Mayank Agarwal and the skipper himself were dismissed rather quickly. Nicholas Pooran almost sparked a comeback as he scripted a 17-ball 50, which is also his maiden half-century in the IPL, and the fastest in the tournament so far. However, it was a one-man show as all the remaining players in the squad were dismissed under the 15-run mark.

Glenn Maxwell, who is known for his hard-hitting gameplays, once again failed to perform for his side.

Earlier, Hyderabad openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow scripted a 160-run partnership in 15 overs. However, Punjab picked three wickets in quick succession as Warner and Co were reduced to 171 runs with the loss of 3 wickets. But that did not damage the hard work done by openers as other batsmen including Kane Williamson helped Hyderabad set a target of 201.

With the win, Hyderabad surpassed three teams to reach the third spot with 6 points in 6 games, just below Mumbai Indians (8 points in 6 games) and Delhi Capitals (8 points in 6 games). Punjab remain at the bottom with just 2 points in 6 games.

Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul still holds the Orange Cap for most runs scored in the tournament so far. SRH batsmen Jonny Bairstow and David Warner have moved up spots to reach the top 5 after brilliant knocks in today's game.

The Purple Cap also has no changes after today's fixture. Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada continues to hold the Purple Cap for most wickets (12) in the tournament so far. He is followed by three Mumbai Indians bowlers - Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and James Pattinson - who have picked 11, 10 and 9 wickets respectively. Punjab's Mohammed Shami also took his tally to 9 after today's game.

Here are the top 5 players with most runs (Orange Cap):

1. KL Rahul - 313

2. Faf du Plessis - 299

3. Mayank Agarwal - 272

4. Jonny Bairstow - 241

5. David Warner - 237

Here are the top 5 players with most wickets (Purple Cap):

1. Kagiso Rabada - 12

2. Jasprit Bumrah - 11

3. Trent Boult - 10

4. James Pattinson - 9

5. Mohammed Shami - 9