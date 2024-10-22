 TV Actress Fenil Umrigar Gets Married To Gurpartap Dhaliwal, Stuns In Red Lehenga (VIDEO)
Fenil Umrigar, who was a part of Bade Acche Lagte Hain, recently tied the knot in an intimate ceremony.

Updated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 05:38 PM IST
article-image

Television actress Fenil Umrigar, who shot to fame after playing the role of Pihu Kapoor Shergill in the hit serial Bade Acche Lagte Hain, is now married! She tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, businessman and athlete Gurpartap Dhaliwal, in an intimate ceremony on October 21, 2024, in Mumbai.

Sharing the wedding video, Fenil wrote, "Sukoon. 21-10-2024." In the video, the actress is seen dressed in a red and orange lehenga. Gurpartap, on the other hand, looked dapper in an ivory sherwani.

Check out the video:

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3: Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar to return on public demand (Watch promo)
article-image

Speaking about her wedding, Fenil said that she will have a reception on October 25 in Punjab, where her in-laws reside. "I always dreamt of this day and now that it has come true, I am really happy. The day just went by so quickly that now the feeling is sinking in," she told ETimes.

Furthermore, sharing details about her love story, Fenil revealed that she met Gurpartap two years back through a mutual friend and started dating a year after.

"Then our families met and liked each other and now we are married. It all feels like a dream," Fenil added.

The actress shared that she always wanted an intimate wedding, and having their close ones present meant a lot to both of them. "I will be staying in Punjab for a month or so and in case any interesting work opportunity comes my way, I will come back to Mumbai for work," Fenil concluded.

On the work front, Fenil made her acting debut with Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? in 2010. She has starred in several television serials, including Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava? and Madhubala—Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, among others.

Her lead portrayal as Sanjana, aka Sanju, in Best Friends Forever continues to be a fan favourite. The show also featured Charlie Chauhan, Shritama Mukherjee, Parth Samthaan, Yuvraj Thakur, and Rohit Saraf. It was loosely based on the American show Pretty Little Liars.

