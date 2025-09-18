 Tulsa King Season 3 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Sylvester Stallone's Latest Crime Drama Series
Tulsa King Season 3 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Sylvester Stallone's Latest Crime Drama Series

Action star Sylvester Stallone is back with his dark character, Dwight Manfredi, in Tulsa King Season 3. The crime drama series is created by Taylor Sheridan.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 05:01 PM IST
The series delves into themes of reinvention and constructing a new empire, chosen family, the conflict between traditional mob culture and contemporary life, the ridiculousness of the "fish-out-of-water" scenario for an aging gangster, and the intrinsic tension between loyalty and betrayal within crime syndicates. It is set to stream on JioHotstar, starting from September 22, 2025.

About Tulsa King Season 3

Sylvester Stallone's thrilling crime drama's third season will be premiering on Paramount+ on September 21 and fans of Sylvester Stallone's on JioHotstar from Monday. Season 3 includes 10 episodes, released weekly, with the final episode airing on November 23, 2025.

Plot overview

Tulsa King follows Dwight "The General" Manfredi, a New York Mafia captain who, after serving 25 years in prison, is dispatched to Tulsa, Oklahoma, by his boss to set up a criminal enterprise. He quickly discovers that his mob family isn't looking out for him, so Dwight assembles a mismatched crew of local personalities to create his own crime empire in new surroundings. The series depicts Dwight's challenges in adjusting to Tulsa and establishing a new power foundation.

Black Rabbit On OTT: Know Where To Watch Intense Thriller Drama Series
Cast and characters

The series features Sylvester Stallone, Andrea Savage, Jay Will, Martin Starr, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, A.C. Peterson, Dana Delany, Garrett Hedlund, Tatiana Zapperdino, Annabella Sciorra, and Frank Grillo, among others. It is produced by Taylor Sheridan, Terence Winter, Sylvester Stallone, Ronald Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Craig Zisk, and Braden Aftergood under the banner of Bosque Ranch Productions, 101 Studios, Balboa Productions, and Paramount Television Studios.

