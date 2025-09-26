Tu Meri Poori Kahani Review: Hirranya Ojha, Arhaan Pateel Try Their Best To Deliver In A Film That's Old Wine In A New Bottle |

Title: Tu Meri Poori Kahani

Director: Suhrita Das

Cast: Hirranya Ojha, Arhaan Pateel, Shammi Duhan, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Juhi Babbar, Avtar Gill, Uday Chandra

Where: In theatres near you

Rating: 2.5 Stars

It's a given that, the rising sun of every Friday brings along with it, huge rays of hope for every actor, esp. the newcomers. This Friday is no different. Finding themselves at the horizon of stardom are two newcomers Hirranya N Ojha and Arhaan Pateel with their acid test being called ‘Tu Meri Poori Kahani’. Will they pass this acid test and deliver the goods or do they have to wait for yet another Friday sun to carve a name for themselves, let’s find out!

The film starts off with a film audition of the wannabe’ superstar Anika (Hirranya Ojha). Seeing the lethargic attitude of the selectors, she walks away from the audition… only to meet Rohan Dixit (Arhaan Pateel), an aspiring musician who prefers to test his upcoming songs by singing them in public places.

Thanks to the troubled personal life of habitual alcoholic Anika, one day, walks into the house of Rohan who lives with his ageing father who suffers from dementia. Seeing her passion to make it big as an actress, Rohan not only helps her shrug away alcoholism, but also offers to shoot a song with her.

After the song becomes viral, Anika becomes an overnight sensation…so much so that well known filmmaker Raj Mehta (Shammi/ Abhishek Duhan) launches her in his film that gives her all that she had been wanting- name and fame. The flip side of Anika’s ‘kahaani’ is that, even though she gets name and fame, she eventually lands up dumping Rohan to choose Raj and agrees to marry the latter.

What happens after that is Anika's realisation of true love. Whom does Anika ultimately choose as her life partner- Rohan Dixit or Raj Mehta and under what circumstances, is what forms the rest of the film!

Actors' performance

The film Tu Meri Poori Kahani sees the debut of two aspiring actors- Hirranya Ojha and Arhaan Pateel, who try their best to deliver what has been expected of them from their respective roles. But, it's Hirranya Ojha who steps ahead of Arhaan Pateel in terms of performances, even though she needs to pull up her socks (esp. in emotional scenes) considering her future ahead.

As for Arhaan Pateel, he too needs to up his stocks as far as emotional scenes are concerned. Even though his act looks sincere, but, he looks stiff in a few scenes, which he needs to loosen up.

As for the other actors, there is Shammi Duhan (debutante) along with filmmaker cum actor Tigmanshu Dhulia and Juhi Babbar… all of whom try their best to shoulder the film to the best extent possible. There are many places where the film gets dragged, which starts showing in their performances as well. Amidst all this, it's really nice to see the veteran actor Avtar Gill after a long time on the silver screen.

The film’s director Suhrita Das, after a decent start, shows fumble in her craft as she tries to hold onto the reins of the film as it progresses. The film’s narrative starts losing pace at periodic intervals. Her direction does feel the need of acceleration in many places, something which could have upped the film by notches.

The film’s cinematography is just about average. Ditto for the film’s music that lacks the presence of a hook track, something that could have become the driving force of a film with such a premise. The film’s editing is decent, although trimming at a bunch of places would have helped the film from going astray in a bunch of places.

FPJ Verdict

As stated before, in a time when the silver screen is being dominated by the likes of Saiyaara and others, a film like Tu Meri Poori Kahani really has to work its way up (read ‘struggle’) to make a mark. Added to that, lack of publicity for the film will also add to the uphill task for the film.