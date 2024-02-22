Trisha Krishnan Files Defamation Case Against Ex-AIADMK Leader AV Raju For Derogatory Remarks

Actress Trisha Krishnan has filed a defamation case against ex-AIADMK leader AV Raju for making derogatory comments on her. Days after lashing out at the politician, Trisha took to her official X account on Thursday (February 22) and shared pictures of the copies her legal team sent to Raju.

Earlier this week, the Leo actress slammed the politician for making derogatory comments on her. In a video which has gone viral on social media platforms, Raju claimed that Trisha was called by another politician to a resort and was paid Rs 25 lakh. However, he faced severe backlash on social media after the clip surfaced.

Trisha has now demanded an apology from Raju. Take a look at her post here:

"It's disgusting to repeatedly see low lives and despicable human beings who will stoop down to any level to gain attention. Rest assured, necessary and severe action will be taken. Anything that needs to be said and done henceforth will be from my legal department," Trisha had earlier said.

This is not the first time that the actress has been involved in a controversy. Earlier, Mansoor Ali Khan, who worked with Trisha in Leo, made objectionable comments against her. He stated that he missed the opportunity to share a ‘bedroom scene’ with her.

"I have done so many rape scenes in a number of movies and it's not new to me. But these guys didn't even show Trisha to me on the sets during the Kashmir schedule," he said.

Trisha slammed Mansoor on X and vowed to never work with him in the future. "He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind," she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will next be seen in films like Vidaa Muyarchi, Ram, Identity, Thug Life and Vishwambhara.