 Trial By Fire Actress Rajshri Deshpande's 'Privacy’ To Premiere At BiFan Film Festival, South Korea
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 08, 2023, 07:33 PM IST
article-image

Indian actress Rajshri Deshpande iscoming up with her latest film, 'Privacy,' which has been selected to premiere at the prestigious Bucheon International Film Festival (BiFan) in South Korea. As the largest genre film festival in Asia, BiFan is the perfect platform for this social thriller to make its mark.

'Privacy' is a collaborative effort between Fundamental Pictures, an India-based production company, and House of Talent Studio, located in the United States. 

The film marks the directorial debut of Sudeep Kanwal and is produced by Shlok Sharma and Navin Shetty, known for their acclaimed works such as 'Cargo' and 'Two Sisters & a Husband.'

article-image

ABOUT PRIVACY 

The plot revolves around Roopali, a surveillance center operator in Mumbai who, driven by her distress, deviates from the established protocols and embarks on her own investigation into the incidents she witnesses. 

Through Roopali's story, 'Privacy' delves into the pervasive use of video surveillance in urban centers and sheds light on the socio-economic disparities prevalent in Mumbai.

Director Sudeep Kanwal emphasizes the film's exploration of the increasing invasion of privacy in today's world. 

article-image

HERE’S WHAT THE ACTOR & DIRECTOR SAID

Whether it is through CCTV surveillance or the collection of personal data, the movie highlights the harsh reality that privacy has become a luxury few can afford. Kanwal states, "The film depicts the compelling truth of access to information. An individual's privacy has truly become a luxury in today's world."

For Rajshri Deshpande, known for her role in Netflix's 'Trial by Fire,' 'Privacy' presents an opportunity to showcase her talent in a major role once again. Delighted by the script's sensitivity, she expresses her thoughts, saying, "As an actor and a social worker, it is crucial to me that the script is written with care. 'Privacy' addresses mental health issues and sheds light on how society perceives individuals going through struggles. It beautifully depicts the importance of 'privacy' and exposes how every aspect of society exploits the concept."

article-image
