After Rajkumar Hirani, renowned filmmaker Sooraj R Barjatya teams up with Newcomers Initiative to launch new faces in Rajshri’s upcoming project  

New Delhi (India), April 6: The film will be backed by Rajshri Productions in association with Jio Studios and Mahaveer Jain.

The Newcomers initiative is a platform that offers opportunities to new talent such as actors, writers, directors, musicians, and technicians from all over India.

Over 23 leading filmmakers in the country have come together with this extraordinary initiative to launch, mentor and support new talent.

This marks the second collaboration between Mahaveer Jain and Rajshri Productions after their successful partnership on the film Uunchai.

This exciting announcement comes on the heels of the recent news that Rajkumar Hirani Films, Mahaveer Jain, and Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios have joined hands to launch two fresh faces through a feature film under the Newcomers initiative.

The collaboration aims to strengthen the film industry’s ecosystem and encourage the growth of new talent. Stay tuned for further updates.

