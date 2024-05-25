Trans Actor Sushant Divgikar Shares Photo Of Burnt House; Says 'Lost All Awards And Documents'

Trans Actor Sushant Divgikar shares photo of a burned house on Instagram |

Sushant Divgikar, popularly known as Rani KoHenoor, was a former Bigg Boss contestant who recently experienced a terrifying incident when her house caught fire.

What Happened?

The family was eating dinner when the air conditioner in the living room exploded, starting the fire. The office and open kitchen area were swiftly affected by the fire, which also severely damaged nearly everything, including furniture, appliances, awards, official paperwork, certifications, and makeup supplies.

Statement By Manager

According to Divgikar’s manager, “The air conditioner in the living room of the home blasted when they were having dinner and caused the fire which quickly spread to the open kitchen area and office space area damaging mostly everything including awards, appliances, all the furniture and official documents, certificates and make-up equipment and performance outfits. It’s a huge loss but everyone in the family survived and was unharmed.” The family is currently staying at Sushant's parents' place, and the shock of the incident still lingers.

Sushant's Instagram Post

She took to social media to confirm the incident. In a series of heartfelt posts, they shared the extent of the damage and expressed gratitude for the safety of their family. "This is to confirm - There was a huge fire in my home over the weekend. Please swipe for details." They continued, "My family and I are safe and that is the biggest blessing, but the fire has burned down most of what I owned."

In another post, they reflected on the emotional impact of the fire, stating, "It's not going to be easy but all I know is that we are lucky and fortunate to have survived such a big fire that could have easily claimed our lives!" Despite the significant loss, Sushant remains optimistic and determined to rebuild. "This is not the first time I have started from scratch! I will rise! Just as the phoenix rises from the ashes, I WILL RISE, AGAIN! Please pray for me and mine."

Fans Respond

Sushant Divgikar has been more extremely encouraging resilience and an optimistic attitude while she faces a tragic incident. Fans have been supportive through Divgikar's loss and wish her best. The response from fans and the community has been overwhelmingly supportive. In a final post, Sushant shared their gratitude, "The biggest gift is we are all alive and are safe but please keep us in your prayers." They also mentioned their commitment to making the most of the situation, "This fire didn't take me, so here I am and I promise to make the most of it! Please send in only love and prayers. Baaki mehnat kar ke aajaayega (The rest will come with hard work)."