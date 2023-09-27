Tovino Thomas Reacts To 2018's Official Entry For Oscars 2024: 'This Is Huge, Fingers Crossed'

Actor Tovino Thomas is thrilled as his Malayalam film 2018 is selected as India's official entry for Oscars 2024. Directed by Jude Anthany Jose, the movie is based on the devastating Kerala floods.

Sharing his excitement, Tovino took to his official Instagram account and said he is hoping that 2018 gets an Oscar.

Along with sharing a poster of the film, the actor wrote, "This is Huge!!!!…’2018’ is India’s official entry to Oscar."

He added, "That’s two in a row. Yesterday, I received an international recognition for my performance in the movie 2018. Today, the movie itself is representing India at the Academy Awards. Yes, 2018 is India’s official entry for the Oscars. Thrilled, Elevated, Excited… That’s what I’m right now. Hoping to hear “And the Oscar goes to”… Fingers Crossed."

According to ANI, Tovino also said, "Being chosen as India's official entry for the Oscars is truly an incredible recognition for our film. It's not just a moment of pride for me as an actor, but for the entire team that poured their heart and soul into this project."

The actor further said, "2018 is a reflection of the resilience and indomitable spirit of the people of Kerala in the face of one of the most devastating natural disasters of our time. Through the film, we aim to remind everyone that amidst the chaos and destruction, there is always a glimmer of hope, and it's the human spirit that shines the brightest. This nomination serves as a shining example of our collective efforts, and I am hopeful that it will resonate with the international audience, just as it did with our own."

The survival drama is based on the tragic episode of the Kerala deluge in August 2018. The film was directed by Jude Anthany Joseph and it also stars Tanvi Ram and Aparna Balamurali among others.

The 96th Oscars for films released in 2023 will be held in Los Angeles on March 10, 2024.

