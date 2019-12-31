Totally flipping out: Prateek Kuhad on making it to Barack Obama's favourite music of 2019

Just a day ago, former President of United States Of America, Barack Obama shares the list of his favourite movies, TV shows and books in 2019. The movies included The Irishman, Parasite, Little Women, and Ford V Ferrari among others. The TV shows included Phoebe- Waller Bridge’s Fleabag, Watchmen and Unbelievable.

On Monday, Barack Obama revealed his favourite music. “From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick,” he wrote.

The former POTUS shared a list of songs including Lizzo’s ‘Juice’ and Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ remix featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, ‘Mood 4 Eva’ by Beyoncé, ‘Con Altura’ by Rosalía, ‘Hello Sunshine’ by Bruce Springsteen among others.

What captured our attention was the mention of New Delhi based singer Prateek Kuhad and his song ‘Cold/Mess’. Barack Obama mentions Prateek Kuhad’s song as one of his favourites in 2019. The music video beautifully captured the ups and downs of a relationship and it featured Jim Sarbh and Zoya Hussain.

Prateek took to his Twitter handle and reacted to the post with 'shocked' emojis. He followed up with another tweet and wrote, "This just happened and I don’t think I’ll sleep tonight. Totally flipping out. I have no idea how cold/mess even reached him but thank you @barackobama, thank you universe 🙂 I didn’t think 2019 could’ve gotten better, but damn was I wrong. What an honour."