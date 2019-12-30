'Fleabag', 'Irishman', 'Parasite': Have you watched Barack Obama's favourite shows?

Former US President Barack Obama has shared his favourite movies and TV shows of 2019, and the list includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge's "Fleabag" season two, limited series "Unbelievable", Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" and Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho's class satire "Parasite".

The list, which Obama shared on Twitter, features "American Factory", a film from his own production company, Higher Ground, that was recently shortlisted for an Oscar.

Apart from "Fleabag" and "Unbelievable", Damon Lindelof's critically-acclaimed series "Watchmen", was also included in his top picks.

This year's festival favourites -- Mati Diop's "Atlantics" Jia Zhangke's Palme d'Or nominee "Ash Is Purest White", Colombian drug trade epic "Birds of Passage", and German historical drama "Transit" -- appear on the list as well.

Olivia Wilde's "Booksmart" and Lulu Wang's "The Farewell" impressed Obama.

He also recommended legal drama "Just Mercy", Scarlett Johansson-Adam Driver's "Marriage Story", "The Last Black Man in San Francisco", "Diane", racing drama "Ford v Ferrari" and Sundance world cinema grand jury winner "The Souvenir".