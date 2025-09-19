 Top 5 Assamese Songs That Defined Zubeen Garg’s Legacy
As Assam mourns one of its biggest music stars, here is a look at five of his most memorable Assamese songs that defined his career and continue to resonate with generations of listeners.

Deeksha PandeyUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 07:53 PM IST
Zubeen Garg |

The sudden death of iconic Assamese singer Zubeen Garg in a scuba-diving accident in Singapore on September 19 has left fans across India shocked. At 52, Garg was not only one of the most influential voices from Assam but also a cultural figure who bridged folk, pop, and Bollywood with equal ease.

Mon Jai - The Anthem of Longing

A heartfelt ballad of longing and love, Mon Jai remains one of Garg’s most beloved songs. Its soft melody and emotional depth captured the feelings of youth, heartbreak, and dreams, making it a timeless classic.

Mayabini - Romance under the Moonlight

Known for its haunting tune and romantic lyrics, Mayabini showcased Garg’s ability to blend tenderness with intensity. Over the years, it became a staple at cultural events and a favorite among fans.

Anamika - A Generation finds its Voice

This 1990s hit marked Garg’s arrival as a fresh, powerful voice in Assamese music. Anamika became an anthem for a generation, representing both youthful aspiration and a new direction for regional music.

Rumaal - Playful Notes of Joy

Playful and light-hearted, Rumaal highlighted Garg’s versatility. The upbeat rhythm and catchy tune made it instantly popular, especially among young listeners, adding to his image as an entertainer who could sing across genres.

Jajabor - Rooted in Home & Identity

Perhaps his most soulful Assamese track, Jajabor, spoke of identity, belonging, and connection to one’s roots. For many, it was more than just a song - it was a reminder of home and cultural pride.

A Lasting Voice

Zubeen Garg’s sudden passing has left a void in the Indian music industry, but his songs will continue to echo in homes, stages, and hearts across Assam and beyond. His voice has become a part of the region’s cultural fabric - one that will remain even in his absence.

