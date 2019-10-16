Top 10 romantic Bollywood dialogues to send your wife this Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth is considered as a festival that strengthens the bond between a husband and wife. As a woman fasts for the well-being of her better half, the tradition holds a special place among those in love. So to all the men out there who are in awe of their wife not consuming food and water for a day, here are some romantic Bollywood dialogues you ought to send, to make her smile.
Dil ko zubaan, aankhon ko sapne mil gaye ... aashiqui mein, zindagi ko mainne mil gayeFilm: Aashiqui 2
Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho ... to puri kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati haiFilm: Om Shanti Om
Humse door jaoge kaise, dil se hum mein bhulaoge kaise ... hum woh khushboo hai joh saason mein bastein hai, khud ki saason ko rok paoge kaiseFilm: Fanaa
Saanson ke bina shayad kuch pal main jee sakta hoon ... lekin tumhare bina nahinFilm: Mann
Baarishon mein bedhadak tere nachne se ... baat baat pe bewajah tere roothne se ... choti choti teri bachkani badmashiyon se ... mohabbat karoonga main ... jab tak hai jaan, jab tak hai jaanFilm: Jab Tak Hai Jaan
Hasogi toh jeet jaogi, rohogi toh dil dukhaogi ... chahe paas raho nah raho, hamesha apne saath paogiFilm: Ra.One
Tum pehle bhi itni khoobsurat thi ... yah waqt ne kiya koi haseen sitam?Film: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Aap hum mein bhool jao, hum mein koi gham nahi ... jis din humne aapko bhula diya, samajh li jiyega is duniya mein hum nahiFilm: Teri Meri Kahaani
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)