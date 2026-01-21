 Top 10 Most Popular Actors Week 3 (2026): Naagin 7's Actors Beat Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly & YRKKH's Samridhii Shukla
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTop 10 Most Popular Actors Week 3 (2026): Naagin 7's Actors Beat Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly & YRKKH's Samridhii Shukla

Top 10 Most Popular Actors Week 3 (2026): Naagin 7's Actors Beat Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly & YRKKH's Samridhii Shukla

Naagin 7's lead actors, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Namik Paul, continue to dominate the popularity charts in Week 3 of 2026. They beat popular TV stars like Rupali Ganguly and Samridhii Shukla, who witnessed a shift in their rankings this week.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 11:49 AM IST
article-image
Top 10 Most Popular Actors Week 3 |

Who Is the Most Buzzing Actor of the Week? Week 3 (2026) most popular Hindi TV actor report is out, revealing that Naagin 7 has once again dominated the charts. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Namik Paul secured the first and second positions, respectively, emerging as the most talked-about actors of Week 3, 2026.

The third spot was claimed by Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly. Meanwhile, Samridhii Shukla witnessed a drop in her ranking this week. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress slipped to fourth place after holding the second position last week.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 actress Smriti Irani saw a rise in popularity, securing the fifth position among the most popular Hindi TV actors of the week. She was followed by Parth Samthaan from Seher Hone Ko Hai at sixth place and YRKKH actor Rohit Purohit at seventh.

Mannat actress Ayesha Singh also climbed the popularity ladder this week, moving up to eighth position from tenth last week. Sharad Kelkar made his way into the Top 10, claiming the ninth spot in Week 3 of 2026. Rounding off the list is Naagin 7 actress Eisha Singh, who secured the tenth position.

FPJ Shorts
USA Launches 'FIFA PASS' To Help International Fans Fast-Track Visas For 2026 World Cup
USA Launches 'FIFA PASS' To Help International Fans Fast-Track Visas For 2026 World Cup
India Records 126 Land Deals In 2025, MMR Tops With 32 Transactions Over 500 Acres, Total Land Acquired Exceeds 3,772 Acres
India Records 126 Land Deals In 2025, MMR Tops With 32 Transactions Over 500 Acres, Total Land Acquired Exceeds 3,772 Acres
BMC Elections 2026: All Eyes On Secretariat In Mumbai For Mayoral Lottery Tomorrow; Draw To Finalise Fate Of City's Civic Body
BMC Elections 2026: All Eyes On Secretariat In Mumbai For Mayoral Lottery Tomorrow; Draw To Finalise Fate Of City's Civic Body
SSC Stenographer Skill Test City Intimation Slip Out At ssc.gov.in; Skill Test In January 28–29
SSC Stenographer Skill Test City Intimation Slip Out At ssc.gov.in; Skill Test In January 28–29

Week 3 (2026): Most Popular Actor Of Hindi TV

1. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

2. Namik Paul

3. Rupali Ganguly

4. Samridhii Shukla

5. Smriti Irani

6. Parth Samthaan

7. Rohit Purohit

8. Ayesha Singh

9. Sharad Kelkar

10. Eisha Singh

TRP Report Week 1 2026

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 continues to rule the TRP charts in 2026. Naagin 7 secured the second position in the first-week TRP report of the year. The third spot was claimed by Anupamaa, followed by Udne Ki Aasha at fourth place, while Tum Se Tum Tak rounded off the Top 5.

Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan witnessed a rise in viewership, securing the sixth position in Week 1. Meanwhile, as Laughter Chefs 3 approaches its finale, the show saw a slight increase in TRPs, landing at the seventh spot in the first week of 2026. The Top 10 list was completed by Vasudha at eighth position, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah at ninth, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai securing the tenth spot.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Yeh Sab Cheeze Chalti Rehti Hai': Varun Dhawan FINALLY Breaks Silence On Border 2 Trolls - Watch...
'Yeh Sab Cheeze Chalti Rehti Hai': Varun Dhawan FINALLY Breaks Silence On Border 2 Trolls - Watch...
Top 10 Most Popular Actors Week 3 (2026): Naagin 7's Actors Beat Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly & YRKKH's...
Top 10 Most Popular Actors Week 3 (2026): Naagin 7's Actors Beat Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly & YRKKH's...
Indian Music Composer AR Rahman Converted To Islam At The Age Of 23; His Hindu Name Was Dileep Kumar...
Indian Music Composer AR Rahman Converted To Islam At The Age Of 23; His Hindu Name Was Dileep Kumar...
Mumbai: 30-Year-Old Cleaner Drives Vanity Van Off Cliff At Dadasaheb Phalke Film City, Goregaon
Mumbai: 30-Year-Old Cleaner Drives Vanity Van Off Cliff At Dadasaheb Phalke Film City, Goregaon
Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 21: Elder Son Ashish's Drunken State Shakes Mahadev's Faith
Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 21: Elder Son Ashish's Drunken State Shakes Mahadev's Faith