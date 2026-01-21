 'Yeh Sab Cheeze Chalti Rehti Hai': Varun Dhawan FINALLY Breaks Silence On Border 2 Trolls - Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Yeh Sab Cheeze Chalti Rehti Hai': Varun Dhawan FINALLY Breaks Silence On Border 2 Trolls - Watch Video

'Yeh Sab Cheeze Chalti Rehti Hai': Varun Dhawan FINALLY Breaks Silence On Border 2 Trolls - Watch Video

After the teaser and the song Ghar Kab Aaoge was released, Varun Dhawan was trolled a lot on social media. Now, the actor has finally opened up about it, and he has clearly said that it doesn't bother him.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 11:53 AM IST
article-image
Varun Dhawan | Instagram

Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, is one of the most-awaited films of the year. The trailer and the songs have created a good pre-release buzz. However, after the teaser and the song Ghar Kab Aaoge was released, Varun was trolled for his expressions in them.

Recently, during an event, when the actor was asked about the noise about him on social media, he said, "I believe that you should shut down the noise and just let your work do the talking. Yeh sab cheeze chalti rehti hai. It doesn't really matter, main iske liye kaam nahi karta hoon. Main jis cheez ke liye kaam karta hoon woh Friday ko pata chalega (I believe that you should shut down the noise and just let your work do the talking. All this stuff happens. It doesn't really matter; I don't work for this. Whatever I work for, you'll find out on Friday (sic)."

Varun further said, "Eventually, mujhe film pe bharosa hai. Ek achchi film banana bahot important hai. Obviously, numbers (box office), yeh sab cheeze mera kuch lena dena nahi hai isse. But, I believe ke humne ek achchi film banayi hai (Eventually, I believe in the film. Making a good film is very important. Obviously, the numbers (box office), all that stuff, I have nothing to do with it. But I believe we have made a good film (sic)."

Read Also
'Serious Roles Serious Log': Did Varun Dhawan Give It Back To Netizens Amid Trolling For Looking...
article-image

Paid Smear Campaign Against Varun Dhawan

FPJ Shorts
Donald Trump Leaves For Davos Again To Attend World Economic Forum After Journey Disrupted Due To Air Force One Snag
Donald Trump Leaves For Davos Again To Attend World Economic Forum After Journey Disrupted Due To Air Force One Snag
USA Launches 'FIFA PASS' To Help International Fans Fast-Track Visas For 2026 World Cup
USA Launches 'FIFA PASS' To Help International Fans Fast-Track Visas For 2026 World Cup
India Records 126 Land Deals In 2025, MMR Tops With 32 Transactions Over 500 Acres, Total Land Acquired Exceeds 3,772 Acres
India Records 126 Land Deals In 2025, MMR Tops With 32 Transactions Over 500 Acres, Total Land Acquired Exceeds 3,772 Acres
BMC Elections 2026: All Eyes On Secretariat In Mumbai For Mayoral Lottery Tomorrow; Draw To Finalise Fate Of City's Civic Body
BMC Elections 2026: All Eyes On Secretariat In Mumbai For Mayoral Lottery Tomorrow; Draw To Finalise Fate Of City's Civic Body

When Varun was getting trolled on social media, the producer of Border 2, Nidhi Dutta, claimed that it is a paid smear campaign against him. She called people 'anti-nationals' who paid for the negative campaign against the actor.

Read Also
'Congratulations To All The Anti-Nationals': Border 2 Producer Slams People For Running Paid Smear...
article-image

Border 2 Release Date

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is slated to release on January 23, 2026. The advance booking of the film has started, and it is expected to take a good opening at the box office.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Yeh Sab Cheeze Chalti Rehti Hai': Varun Dhawan FINALLY Breaks Silence On Border 2 Trolls - Watch...
'Yeh Sab Cheeze Chalti Rehti Hai': Varun Dhawan FINALLY Breaks Silence On Border 2 Trolls - Watch...
Top 10 Most Popular Actors Week 3 (2026): Naagin 7's Actors Beat Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly & YRKKH's...
Top 10 Most Popular Actors Week 3 (2026): Naagin 7's Actors Beat Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly & YRKKH's...
AR Rahman's Spiritual Journey: From Dilip Kumar to Islam at 23; Find Out The Real Meaning Behind His...
AR Rahman's Spiritual Journey: From Dilip Kumar to Islam at 23; Find Out The Real Meaning Behind His...
Mumbai: 30-Year-Old Cleaner Drives Vanity Van Off Cliff At Dadasaheb Phalke Film City, Goregaon
Mumbai: 30-Year-Old Cleaner Drives Vanity Van Off Cliff At Dadasaheb Phalke Film City, Goregaon
Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 21: Elder Son Ashish's Drunken State Shakes Mahadev's Faith
Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 21: Elder Son Ashish's Drunken State Shakes Mahadev's Faith