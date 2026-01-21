'Yeh Sab Cheeze Chalti Rehti Hai': Varun Dhawan FINALLY Breaks Silence On Border 2 Trolls - Watch Video

Varun Dhawan | Instagram

Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, is one of the most-awaited films of the year. The trailer and the songs have created a good pre-release buzz. However, after the teaser and the song Ghar Kab Aaoge was released, Varun was trolled for his expressions in them.

Recently, during an event, when the actor was asked about the noise about him on social media, he said, "I believe that you should shut down the noise and just let your work do the talking. Yeh sab cheeze chalti rehti hai. It doesn't really matter, main iske liye kaam nahi karta hoon. Main jis cheez ke liye kaam karta hoon woh Friday ko pata chalega (I believe that you should shut down the noise and just let your work do the talking. All this stuff happens. It doesn't really matter; I don't work for this. Whatever I work for, you'll find out on Friday (sic)."

Varun further said, "Eventually, mujhe film pe bharosa hai. Ek achchi film banana bahot important hai. Obviously, numbers (box office), yeh sab cheeze mera kuch lena dena nahi hai isse. But, I believe ke humne ek achchi film banayi hai (Eventually, I believe in the film. Making a good film is very important. Obviously, the numbers (box office), all that stuff, I have nothing to do with it. But I believe we have made a good film (sic)."

Paid Smear Campaign Against Varun Dhawan

When Varun was getting trolled on social media, the producer of Border 2, Nidhi Dutta, claimed that it is a paid smear campaign against him. She called people 'anti-nationals' who paid for the negative campaign against the actor.

Border 2 Release Date

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is slated to release on January 23, 2026. The advance booking of the film has started, and it is expected to take a good opening at the box office.