Toofaan review: Powerful performances make this Farhan Akhtar-starrer a must watch

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Farhan Akhtar team up again after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, to tell a talented boxer’s journey. With a story idea by Farhan and written by Anjum Rajaballi, Toofaan is about a local goon, Aziz Ali, stumbling into the world of boxing and realising his love for the sport.

He is further honed by a much-revered coach, Narayan Prabhu [Paresh Rawal], who sees the potential in him and decides to groom him, despite his initial dislike towards him. Meanwhile, Aziz has met and fallen in love with Ananya [Mrunal Thakur], a doctor who helps him leave his shady past behind and look forward to being a champion. He has a constant companion in Munna [Hussain Dalal]. Once Aziz has realised his passion for boxing, there is no stopping him. But then life takes a few unpredictable turns and Aziz is stuck at the crossroads of life.