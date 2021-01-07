Entertainment

Updated on

‘To get through levels of life, you have to be resilient,’ says Singer Katy Perry

By IANS

Los Angeles: Singer Katy Perry says she needs to be resilient to get through the levels of life. "To get through the levels of life, you have to be resilient. I think sometimes when you say that, 'You are resilient', when you verbalise it, when you give it energy, is when you actually become resilient," Perry said during the behind-the-scenes look at a recent soft drink campaign, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Perry became a mother and has shared that she has a newfound appreciation for the hard work mothers do. "Popular misconception: being a mom isn't a full time job ...part 2: when a mom finally goes back to work (whatever profession they do) it's not like they been coming from months of 'time off...' she's coming from a full time job... of being a mom," she said.

"Part 3: call your mom and tell her you love and appreciate her and advocate for paid family leave! Part 4. I love my job," added Perry, who welcomed daughter Daisy along with her fiance Orlando Bloom.

