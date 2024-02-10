Times When Hrithik Roshan's On-Screen Kisses Created A Stir: From Fighter To Dhoom 2

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's kissing scene in their latest film Fighter has created quite a buzz on social media. A few days back, an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer sent a legal notice to the makers of the film for the said scene. For those unversed, both Hrithik and Deepika play IAF officers in the film and they are seen sharing a lip lock in uniform.

The officer contended that portraying the kiss, especially while the characters are in military attire, is disrespectful to the dignity and honour associated with the uniform and sent a legal notice to the production team of Fighter.

Reacting to it, director Siddharth Anand recently told ETimes, "IAF has been a co-collaborator on the film and has been a huge associate partner on our film. This film has gone through meticulous procedures with the IAF, right from the submission of the script, to the production planning, viewing the film before the censor saw it on the censor board, watching it again at the IAF, reviewing the film after the censor, and then giving us a physical copy of the NOC No Objection Certificate."

He added, "After that, we got the certificate. We got the censor certificate. Then, we showed the entire film to everyone in the Air Force, including the Air Force Chief, Mr. Chaudhary, and over 100 Air Marshals from across the country. We called them and hosted a screening for them one day before the film's release in Delhi, and they gave us a standing ovation."

Hrithik has not reacted to the controversy yet.

When Hrithik and Aish's kissing scene created controversy

However, it may be mentioned that this is not the first time that Hrithik's film has landed in trouble due to a kissing scene.

A passionate kissing scene between Hrithik and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in their 2006 film Dhoom 2 also created a stir back then. The kiss reportedly sparked debate due to its boldness and intensity. Some sections of the audience criticised the scene, arguing that it was too explicit for Indian cinema. In fact, several media reports state that the scene did not go down well with the Bachchans and Abhishek Bachchan was "very upset" with it.

It has been reported that Abhishek, who was also a part of the film, did not talk to Hrithik for a long time after he came to know about the kissing scene. Later, Aishwarya confessed during one of her interviews that she received legal notices from fans for the scene as they believed that it clashed with societal values.

Despite the controversy, Dhoom 2 proved to be a commercial success and received positive reviews from critics for its thrilling action sequences and stylish presentation.

When Hrithik and Rekha's unexpected kiss shook the tinsel town

Hrithik and veteran actress Rekha were caught on camera in an awkward moment which went viral on social media within no time. Several years back, the actors met at an award function and as they approached to say hello, Rekha and Hrithik nearly locked their lips. The actress gave Hrithik a warm hug and quickly kissed him under the lips rather than on the forehead. While it was an accidental moment, it caused quite a stir on social media back then.