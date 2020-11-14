Three popular television couples share their plans for Diwali

Holidays: We won't be able to visit our families this year on, Diwali because we recently went to Chandigarh. And, we have work coming up soon so we would like to stay in quarantine for at least for five days before we start work.

Gifts: Thank God for the remarkable online services we have nowadays. It has become very convenient as there is a variety of options to choose from. We will be sending gifts to our parents, too. The best thing about online services is that we can send things they like to eat. The best thing to gift would be Vitamin C tablets, D3, Zinc and multivitamins...I think this would really be the best one. We want our loved ones to stay fit and healthy.

Sweets: Festivities are incomplete without sweets, so we will be sending mithai to our parents and to our loved ones. We don't need to buy mithai from a shop, Divyanka will be making that at home. The lockdown gave us enough time to pick up a few recipes. And, Divyanka has learnt how to bake and also to make mithai with jaggery and natural sweeteners and we’ll be making healthy treats at home.

Puja: No online puja for us. We do puja at home and decorate our home. Just how we have been doing since ages. The tradition has been passed down by our parents and we stick to the age-old methods.

Firecrackers: We stopped bursting crackers a long time ago, probably in 2015. We celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali and Holi. We light up and decorate our home with eco-friendly and durable options so that they can run for years. We use minimum plastic and after the puja we refrain from disposing plastic waste into river bodies. This has been our practice from pre-COVID days.

Mahhi Vij and Jai Bhanushali

‘We plan to make an elaborate meal at home’