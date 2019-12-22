This picture of sleepyhead Tiger Shroff is basically everyone working on a Sunday

Tiger is one of the most dedicated actors, whose workout videos have become a rage on social media. He continues to motivate millions towards fitness, but it is this ideology of the star that keeps him going.

To maintain his fitness, Tiger trains 365 days that make his action sequences look seamless and easy. Not only this, the fitness icon who follows a strict diet follows the ideology of 'the fitter you are, the less the chances of injury'.

After delivering a blockbuster hit like 'WAR', the actor is back in action game with 'Baaghi 3' where he recently wrapped his schedule in Serbia and treated the fans with some sneak peeks from his shoot days.

This time, Tiger is joined by his Baaghi co-star Shraddha Kapoor. The pair will reunite after three years. Baaghi 3 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the film is expected to be released in 2020.