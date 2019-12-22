Tiger Shroff leaves a fiery comment on Disha Patani’s glamorous picture

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s frequent outings were already generating the buzz around their rollicking affair, that the alleged couple has added more fuel to the fire with their social media PDA.

Disha, who has been flaunting her makeup and hair skills on Instagram, posted another picture, where she has nailed a very difficult to achieve makeup look. Tiger, like a true gentleman that he is, applauded his rumoured lady love’s talent, by leaving a fiery emoji, followed by one with heart eyes.