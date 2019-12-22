Tiger Shroff leaves a fiery comment on Disha Patani’s glamorous picture

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s frequent outings were already generating the buzz around their rollicking affair, that the alleged couple has added more fuel to the fire with their social media PDA.
Disha, who has been flaunting her makeup and hair skills on Instagram, posted another picture, where she has nailed a very difficult to achieve makeup look. Tiger, like a true gentleman that he is, applauded his rumoured lady love’s talent, by leaving a fiery emoji, followed by one with heart eyes.
Tiger, who recently returned from an extensive shooting schedule in Serbia was spotted the very next day with Disha, for a dinner date at Bastian in Bandra.
Furthermore, the couple also attended the special screening of Salman Khan's recent release Dabangg 3.
On work front, Tiger is gearing up for Baaghi 3 with Shraddha Kapoor. Meanwhile Disha is busy shooting for Malang featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. She will also be seen in Ekta Kapoor's KTina and Salman Khan's upcoming film Radhe.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)