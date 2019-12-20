‘Does Tiger Shroff like it?’: Disha Patani's sexy bikini picture is making fans go weak in the knees

Touted as Bollywood’s hottest actress, Disha Patani is back at being naughty and nice this holiday season. From debuting as the girl next door, to mastering stunts in her last flick Bharat, Disha has transformed in a short span of time.

Patani, also made her debut this year on Forbes Celebrity 100 list. Ranking at 43, Disha’s earning were Rs 5.8 crore with just one film in 2019. However, she endorsed several brands like MAC, Calvin Klein and Pepsi to name a few.

Taking the string of her Instagram advertisements ahead, Disha posted another sizzling picture flaunting her Calvins. Fans couldn’t handle the heat, as it made many sweat despite the cold weather.