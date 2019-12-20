‘Does Tiger Shroff like it?’: Disha Patani's sexy bikini picture is making fans go weak in the knees

Touted as Bollywood’s hottest actress, Disha Patani is back at being naughty and nice this holiday season. From debuting as the girl next door, to mastering stunts in her last flick Bharat, Disha has transformed in a short span of time.
Patani, also made her debut this year on Forbes Celebrity 100 list. Ranking at 43, Disha’s earning were Rs 5.8 crore with just one film in 2019. However, she endorsed several brands like MAC, Calvin Klein and Pepsi to name a few.
Taking the string of her Instagram advertisements ahead, Disha posted another sizzling picture flaunting her Calvins. Fans couldn’t handle the heat, as it made many sweat despite the cold weather.
One fan commented on her picture, “Does Tiger Shroff like it?” For those uninitiated, Disha has been rumoured to be dating actor Tiger Shroff, who was also her co-star in Baaghi 2.
Disha Patani is beautiful, graceful and versatile all in one package and we sure can't wait to watch this diva setting the screen on fire.
On the work front, Disha will next be seen in Mohit Suri's directorial 'Malang" opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor. She will also be reuniting with Salman Khan as his leading lady in Radhe, which will be an eid 2020 release. Furthermore, she will be featuring in Ekta Kapoor's film KTina.
