This ‘KBC’ contestant failed to answer this music-related Rs 12.5 lakh question. Can you?

On Dussehra special episode Amitabh Bachchan started the game with Gurugram residence Shailesh. The contestant, who resumed his game on question number 9 with Rs 80,000 started with a sports related question of which he had no knowledge. He chose Flip The Question, but after having a look he decided to use his last lifeline. The question was, “A term used by the world Trade Organization, what does MFN stand for?”

With no lifelines left, Shailesh crossed Rs 3.2 lakh mark. He also won and made it to Rs 6.4 lakh. However, the next question left him with no choice as he had to quit the game. The question was, “Who started his career as a music composer in films as Sharmaji of the duo Sharmaji-Vermaji?”

Shailesh decided to quit the game as he didn't know the answer and took Rs 6.4 lakh home. The correct answer to the question was Khayyam. Khayyam made his debut as Sharmaji of the Sharmaji-Varmaji composer duo with the co-composer Rahman Varma for the film Heer Ranjha in 1948. He died this year on August 19, aged 92.