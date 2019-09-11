Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh knew the answer to Rs 1 Crore question on KBC season 11

Kaun Banega Crorepati has been garnering headlines in its eleventh season, courtesy our Bollywood fraternity keeping tabs on it every now and then. Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, the show recently featured a question, and filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Ranveer Singh knew the answer.

The much anticipated episode had all eyes as 19-year-old trainee pilot Himanshu Dhuria, from Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh sat on the hot seat and played for Rs 1 crore on Monday. He also became the second contestant of season 11 of KBC to attempt Rs 1 crore question.

However, Himanshu quit with Rs 50 lakh as he was not sure about the answer. Meanwhile, KJo tweeted the image of the Rs 1 crore question, claiming that he knew the answer and so did Ranveer. Apparently the question asked was related to his upcoming film Takht which stars multiple actors including Ranveer.