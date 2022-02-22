THIS is what Siddhant Chaturvedi feels about the superstardom of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who was last seen in Gehraiyaan, recently spoke to the media. His upcoming films include Phone Bhoot and Yudhra. The actor hopes to be known as a visionary, not a star. He is grateful that he has gotten a chance to pursue his passion as an actor.

Like millions of Indians, Siddhant, too, dreamt of making it into Bollywood. “I was 19 when I would always dream of becoming a star. Eventually, as you mature, you realise that it is not easy. It is the fans that make you a star also the producers/directors who believe in you can make you a star. I wear good clothes now. I am aware of the fact that it’s not easy to become Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan. When you look at their journey, you have to consider the hard work they have put into it. I am their huge fan,” he shares.

Speaking of Shah Rukh, the superstar had once revealed that the women in his life are important to him, and they are his constant support. Siddhant, however, has a unique take on his support system. “Shah Rukh is different. There have been many women in his life that supported him. As for me, I am close to my parents. During my college years, I was ragged a lot. Since I had curly hair, I was called Maggi noodles. I was very under-confident. Once I started doing theatre and explored dance in college, I started getting a lot of attention. It also made me realise that all this attention and fame is temporary. When you achieve fame, people will come close to you. I have seen a lot of talented boys and girls who have been working hard but have not achieved success. This has kept me grounded and humble. The most important person in my life is my dad. It was his vision that I became an actor. He had once told me never to compromise in life,” he says.

However, the Gully Boy actor doesn’t wish to be known as a ‘star’. “I want to be called a visionary. I want to bring to the table something that will define this era. I come from a place in UP where all youngsters are star struck. They believe and follow these stars and come here in the hope of work,” he explains.

On a parting note, he talks about his upcoming projects. “I am doing Yudhra now. It’s an action film. No one has seen me doing action before. I was waiting for such a role, and I didn’t want to lose it. I have also finished Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. I have not signed any other film. People should know that I can do every kind of genre. I am very excited as an actor now,” he concludes.

