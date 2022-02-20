Siddhant Chaturvedi opens up about his girlfriend and keeping the relationship under wraps: 'I don't like PDA'

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is talk of the town after his success in 'Gully Boy' and now in Shakun Batra's 'Gehraiyaan'. The actor recently revealed that he is not single in real life.

During an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Siddhant said that he is in a relationship but wants to keep it under wraps because he feels "the thing we love the most, we should keep it hidden".

He said that he is a 'shy' person who enjoys simple things and that he is not a big fan of PDA.

Without revealing any name, he dropped hints about his mystery lady love saying that due to his dislike for PDA he may not be able to hold her hand in public. He elaborated further saying that he likes coming home, watching something or playing FIFA with her or travelling which makes him feel like 'the luckiest guy in the world'.

Siddhant concluded by saying that he wants to do so much quality work that the audience won't be able to focus on his personal life.

Helmed by Shakun Batra, 'Gehrayaiaan' also stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. It delves into complex modern relationships and also has Nasseruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.

Siddhant had made his debut in 2019 film, 'Gully Boy', in which he was appreciated for his role of MC Sher. He also played a lead in Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji-starrer 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' last year and will next be seen in ‘Phone Bhoot’ where he will be sharing the screenspace with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 02:01 PM IST