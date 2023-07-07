THIS Is What Shardul Bhardwaj Has To Say About Making Love To Radhika Madan In Kuttey

Shardul Bhardwaj | Pic: Instagram/bhar_ul_shar

Shardul Bhardwaj is known for acting in films like Kuttey, Eeb Allay Ooo! and the web series Trial By Fire. The Free Press Journal caught up with him for an exclusive chat.

When asked Shardul, who got praised for his role in Kuttey, about the film’s not so great innings at the box office, he explains, “I had a fortunate turn of events as Trial By Fire was released digitally and Kuttey released in the theatres on the same day, January 13. I was particularly numb. I grew up in Delhi in a bureaucratic family so I feel very fortunate to be a part of both the projects. They both are way different from each other in terms of scale and scope. I had a ball making them. Kuttey, not only because of my co-actors, but also the director Aasmaan (Bhardwaj).”

He further explains how he feels when people call him a Vishal Bhardwaj actor. “Before Kuttey, I worked with Naseeruddin saab (Shah) in a short film that will come out soon, so for an actor, one should be graceful and not have a chip on their shoulder. Kuttey also gave me good friends in the form of Radhika (Madan) and Aasmaan. They are human beings, and most importantly they are curious about their work,” he avers.

Shardul was paired up with Radhika in the film and the two grabbed headlines for their intimate scenes. When asked how comfortable he was to make love to her on screen, he reveals, “We both know each other quite well and have been friends for a while. Before we started shooting for the film, we workshopped. In theatres, I learned ice breaking exercises of learning and respecting each other’s bodies so I applied it here. Our bodies trusted each other as friends and as professionals.”

Shardul talks about his future projects. “I have just finished a film with Jim Sarbh and Shreya Dhanwanthary. What I found is that if we keep putting blinders on and keep doing what we are doing, then, it is a very artificial sense of living. I try not to associate myself with scripts but to people but art and mood are subjective,” he says.