THIS is what Jalsa fame actress Kashish Rizwan has to say about Bollywood's casting couch

Kashish Rizwan is just 23 years old but is a trained actor who believes in herself. The newbie was recently seen as Shefali Shah’s daughter in Amazon Prime Video's film Jalsa. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive conversation. Excerpts:

Tell us about yourself in a nutshell...

I am from Kolkata and moved to Mumbai three years ago. I act and dance. I joined an acting school and have a diploma in acting. After my course, I did a few ads. The first film I signed is titled Muhana. I am the main protagonist in it, but that film was never released. It was an independent feature film. I am not sure about its release. It was a women-centric film.

Why did you agree to do Jalsa?

After Muhana, I got Jalsa. I opted for it because I found the film intriguing though I knew about my part. The story begins with my character. When I heard the narration, the director (Suresh Triveni) told me, ‘The film begins with you’. I understood that it happens like that and revolves this way. I believed in him and wanted to work with Vidya (Balan) ma’am and Shefali (Shah) ma’am.

How painful was the prosthetic makeup you donned for your character in Jalsa?

The makeup was very challenging, not painful. We spent around two to three hours every day. It was heavily prosthetic. Everyone around me took care of me. I had it on for the entire day. I wanted to get the most out of it. I was on a liquid diet as my lips never opened fully.

Has Jalsa helped you bag more films?

Yes, I am already working on a project. I can’t disclose anything. We have already started shooting for it and are in the last leg of its shoot. It will probably be released by the end of the next year. It’s a very well-known director and production house. I am also auditioning for a lot of new projects and want to play lead roles in the future.

What are your limitations when it comes to performing intimate scenes on screen?

My limitations are about the character. If it is required, I will do it. I don’t shy away from things, but I won’t do it just for the appeal of it. If the craft and the story require it, then I will surely do it.

With the film industry being infamous for the ‘casting couch’... Did you ever encounter it?

I have honestly got work from an Instagram post that a casting company had posted. I tried to contact them, and it all happened organically. I have been fortunate to meet kind people. Before coming into the industry, I had it in mind if I would get work organically or not, as we have heard stories. I was never subjected to the casting couch.

