THIS is what director Abhishek Kapoor has to say as his Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Kai Po Che! completes 10 years

Abhishek Kapoor with the film's cast |

Abhishek Kapoor, who is nicknamed Gattu, is well-established for knowing an actor's true potential and bringing out the best in them. One of his most popular films Kai Po Che! hit screens on February 22, 2013. It not only was the late Sushant Singh Rajput’s Bollywood debut but also starred RajKummar Rao and Amit Sadh in their breakthrough roles.

Opening up about his cherished film, Abhishek says, “It took me four years to bring Kai Po Che! to the audience. As a director, this was a challenging and fulfilling project. It was a brilliant time working with three new talents and there were multiple challenges while we made the film but we braved them all. Today Raj and Amit are one of the top actors and as a director I feel proud to have worked with them.”

The film premiered at the Berlin Film Festival. Its story was ahead of its time and not many would tell stories adapted from books. The film also bagged multiple awards and received immense appreciation from the audience. Even today, its story resonates with viewers.

In the past, he gave acting breaks to Farhan Akhtar in Rock On!! and Sara Ali Khan in Kedarnath. For his upcoming project, Abhishek will be launching two new talents, Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani. It will be an action adventure film. The director is busy scouting the perfect location to kick-start its shooting schedule.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)