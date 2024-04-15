'This Is Pathetic': Netizens SLAM AP Dhillon For Breaking Guitar On Stage During Coachella Performance (VIDEO)

Indo-Canadian singer-rapper AP Dhillon gave a glimpse of his electrifying performance at Coachella 2024 festival. On Monday (April 15), he shared a video on his official Instagram account in which he is seen playing guitar on stage. However, the it did not go down well with a section of social media users as the singer is also seen breaking the guitar after his performance.

"Brown Munde have left the dessert (sic)," he captioned his post.

While some of his fans were all praises for the singer, others slammed him for his act. Soon after he shared the video, the comments section of the post was flooded with mixed reactions from users.

A user commented, "Respect the things which brought you to this stage, It’s completely your and your loss."

Another user asked, "And you think doing this looked good?🥲🤷‍♂️"

Some of them also compared AP Dhillon with actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh. "That is what makes Diljit different from others," the comment read.

"Pop Artists break guitars to look cool. They try to imitate Rock/Metal Artists not realising that they break their guitars out of the adrenaline rush and intensity of playing the instrument. It always hurts to see the poor instrument face the wrath of these wannabes. In India, we pray to the instrument. Pooja karte hain. Saraswati Maa basti hain usme. This is pathetic. Do better AP," another angry user wrote.

Coachella 2024 started on April 13 in Indio, California. Singers Lil Uzi Vert, Sabrina Carpenter, Lana Del Ray, Sid Sriram and ATEEZ among others performed on the first day of the event.